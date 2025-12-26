CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $161.01 and traded as low as $137.78. CDW shares last traded at $138.77, with a volume of 620,883 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CDW from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $176.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Get CDW alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 4.76%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,838.70. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CDW by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.