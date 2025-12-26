Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 67.57 and traded as low as GBX 48. Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 48, with a volume of 56,702 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Headlam Group from GBX 150 to GBX 100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Headlam Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 100.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.57. The stock has a market cap of £38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

