Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$60.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.13.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.2%

AGI stock opened at C$55.03 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$25.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$643.72 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operations in North America. This includes the Island Gold District and Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos District in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 2,400 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development.

