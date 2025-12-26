Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jade Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBIO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Jade Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

Jade Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBIO opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Jade Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $815.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jade Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Jade Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jade Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Jade Biosciences by 4,180.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

Jade Biosciences Company Profile

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small?molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

