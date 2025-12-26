Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,032 shares, a growth of 363.7% from the November 30th total of 11,005 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,653 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $22.89 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Akzo Nobel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world’s leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company’s business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

