Origin Investment Corp I’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:ORIQU)

Origin Investment Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ORIQU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 29th. Origin Investment Corp I had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Origin Investment Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIQU opened at $10.38 on Friday. Origin Investment Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

Get Origin Investment Corp I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Investment Corp I

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Investment Corp I during the third quarter worth $506,000. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Investment Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Investment Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,528,000.

Origin Investment Corp I Company Profile

Origin Investment Corp I is a Delaware-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to pursue a business combination with a target operating company. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker ORIQU, the company seeks to leverage the flexible structure of a blank check vehicle to identify and consummate a merger, capital purchase, or similar business transaction.

The company’s primary focus is on identifying opportunities within technology, media, telecommunications, and related sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Investment Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Investment Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.