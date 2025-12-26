Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Sells £22,430.28 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,164, for a total value of £22,430.28.

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Helen McCabe sold 2,874 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,133, for a total value of £32,562.42.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Helen McCabe acquired 13 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,152 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.9%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 1,149.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,065.23. The company has a market cap of £98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 641 to GBX 1,101 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 240 to GBX 1,080 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,161.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services.

