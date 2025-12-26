Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Insider Acquires £149.76 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £149.76.

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Nick Roberts bought 91 shares of Diaceutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, for a total transaction of £150.15.

Diaceutics Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Diaceutics stock opened at GBX 129 on Friday. Diaceutics PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 106 and a 1 year high of GBX 168. The firm has a market cap of £109.17 million, a PE ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.17.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics ( LON:DXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.84) EPS for the quarter. Diaceutics had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. Analysts expect that Diaceutics PLC will post 1.0107919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Diaceutics we believe that every patient should get the opportunity to receive the right test and the right therapy to positively impact their disease outcome. We provide the world’s leading pharma and biotech companies with an end-to-end commercialisation solution for precision medicines through data analytics, scientific and advisory services enabled by our platform DXRX – The Diagnostics Network®.

