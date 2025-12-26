WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$330.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$305.00 to C$330.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSP. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$306.00 to C$346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WSP Global from C$306.00 to C$308.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on WSP Global from C$299.00 to C$301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$330.42.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$250.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$217.42 and a 1-year high of C$291.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$271.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 4.24%.The company had revenue of C$4.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.