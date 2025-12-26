Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Champion Iron

Champion Iron Price Performance

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.40. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.29 and a 12 month high of C$5.69.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Champion Iron had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of C$492.89 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Champion Iron will post 0.5958254 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company’s operating segment include Mine Site, Exploration and Evaluation, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Mine Site segment. The company projects include Fire Lake North, Powderhorn/Gullbridge, Moire, Quinto Claims, Harvey Tuttle, O’keefe-Purdy, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.