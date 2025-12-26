Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADEA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Adeia in a research note on Monday, December 15th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Adeia from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $20.00 price objective on Adeia in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of Adeia stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Adeia has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Adeia had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adeia will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,259,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the third quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Adeia during the third quarter worth $195,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 64.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Adeia by 245.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

