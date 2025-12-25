Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.65 and traded as high as $30.68. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.
Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Trading Up 0.0%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.
Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Company Profile
The Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Touchstone Investments, designed to provide investors with exposure to companies driving and benefiting from the global transition to a lower-carbon economy. Launched in 2023, the fund seeks to mirror the performance of the S&P Climate Transition Leaders Index, which targets firms demonstrating strong commitments to decarbonization strategies, carbon reduction targets and energy-transition innovation.
HEAT primarily invests in equity securities of corporations across developed and emerging markets that have been identified as leaders in climate transition efforts.
