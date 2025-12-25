VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.03 and traded as high as $52.98. VEON shares last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 26,744 shares.

VEON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). VEON had a return on equity of 58.72% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

VEON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VEON by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in VEON during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in VEON in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

