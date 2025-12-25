Short Interest in ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:CTEX) Rises By 242.7%

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:CTEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 706 shares, an increase of 242.7% from the November 30th total of 206 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:CTEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 6.97% of ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CTEX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. The company has a market cap of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.66. ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49.

ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (CTEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Cleantech index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies involved in the development of technologies that enable clean energy generation. Holdings are equally-weighted within tiers. CTEX was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

