DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.2220 and last traded at $1.2220. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 10,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

Data Communications Management Corp. is a Canada-based provider of integrated customer communications and business process outsourcing solutions, trading on the OTCMKTS as DCMDF. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company specializes in designing, producing and distributing both digital and print materials that support transactional, promotional and regulatory communication across multiple channels.

The company’s service portfolio includes customer communications management, marketing and design, payment and remittance processing, data analytics, and digital workflow automation.

