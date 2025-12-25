Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) vs. Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Critical Comparison

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Karat Packaging”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Dragons Paper $8.77 billion N/A $300.42 million N/A N/A Karat Packaging $422.63 million 1.08 $29.98 million $1.50 15.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nine Dragons Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging.

25.2% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 66.2% of Karat Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Dragons Paper and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Dragons Paper N/A N/A N/A Karat Packaging 6.67% 18.98% 9.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nine Dragons Paper and Karat Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Dragons Paper 0 0 0 1 4.00 Karat Packaging 2 3 0 0 1.60

Karat Packaging has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.48%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Nine Dragons Paper.

Volatility & Risk

Nine Dragons Paper has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karat Packaging has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Nine Dragons Paper on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Free Report)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and recycled and kraft pulp products. It also operates in Vietnam, Malaysia, and the United States. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. It offers its products to national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.