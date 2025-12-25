Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,175 and last traded at GBX 1,175, with a volume of 103288 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,210.

A number of research firms have commented on CER. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,020 target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,125 price objective on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,098.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,369.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,451.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77.

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported GBX 56.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Cerillion had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 34.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerillion Plc will post 53.0708661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerillion news, insider Andrew Dickson sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,405, for a total transaction of £56,972.75. 21.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.

Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

