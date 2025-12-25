OriginOil Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Short Interest Update

OriginOil Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,414 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the November 30th total of 178,870 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,187,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,187,153 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OriginOil Price Performance

Shares of OCLN stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 168,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,564. OriginOil has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get OriginOil alerts:

OriginOil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OriginOil, Inc (OTCMKTS:OCLN) is a technology company specializing in advanced systems for resource extraction and water treatment. The company develops and licenses proprietary separation technologies designed to recover valuable hydrocarbons from biological and mineral sources, as well as to remove contaminants from industrial wastewater. Its core platform utilizes ultrasonic cavitation and tailored chemical processes to enable single-step extraction of oils and efficient separation of solids from liquids.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in El Segundo, California, OriginOil initially focused on enabling commercial-scale production of algae-derived biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OriginOil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginOil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.