Short Interest in Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Declines By 82.8%

Lsl Property (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 572 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 3,332 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lsl Property in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) is a UK?based residential property services group offering estate agency, lettings, surveying and related advisory services. The company’s core business comprises a network of high?street estate and lettings branches alongside a specialist surveying division, enabling it to serve both homebuyers and homeowners with a full spectrum of property solutions.
Through its estate agency network, which includes established brands such as Your Move and Reeds Rains, LSL provides residential sales, lettings and property management services.
