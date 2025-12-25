Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 78.9% in December

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,188 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the November 30th total of 38,833 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 339,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 339,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY remained flat at $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.98. Nidec has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Nidec had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts expect that Nidec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NJDCY. Macquarie cut Nidec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

