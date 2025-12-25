Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 1,440.6% in December

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 250,055 shares, a growth of 1,440.6% from the November 30th total of 16,231 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monotaro has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Monotaro Stock Performance

Shares of MONOY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 159,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. Monotaro has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monotaro had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $550.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monotaro will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monotaro

Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.

Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.

