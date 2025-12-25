Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Up 1,440.6% in December

Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 250,055 shares, a growth of 1,440.6% from the November 30th total of 16,231 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 509,672 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Monotaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monotaro has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Monotaro (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Monotaro had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $550.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monotaro will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monotaro Co, Ltd., trading on the OTC Market under the symbol MONOY, is a Japan-based e-commerce platform specializing in maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies. Founded in 2000 as a subsidiary of IT Holdings Co, the company offers a broad assortment of industrial products including tools, safety gear, fasteners, electrical components and work-site consumables tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises, contractors and facility managers.
Through its online marketplaces in Japan and a regional subsidiary in Singapore, Monotaro provides access to several million stock-keeping units (SKUs), supported by streamlined procurement processes, competitive pricing and logistics capabilities designed to deliver same- or next-day shipment.
