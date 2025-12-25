Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 888,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cartier Resources News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cartier Resources this week:

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Insider Activity

Cartier Resources Company Profile

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

