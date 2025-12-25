Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 16.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 888,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Cartier Resources News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Cartier Resources this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Paste the full article text or headlines and links directly into your next message.
- Neutral Sentiment: Or give URLs to the articles (I will not browse external sites myself, but I can summarize text you paste from them).
- Neutral Sentiment: If you want, tell me which items to prioritize (e.g., press releases, drill results, financings, M&A, analyst notes).
Cartier Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55.
Insider Activity
Cartier Resources Company Profile
Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cartier Resources
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.