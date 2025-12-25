Zoetis (ZTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) recently:
- 12/23/2025 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 12/18/2025 – Zoetis was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/15/2025 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Zoetis was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 12/8/2025 – Zoetis is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/3/2025 – Zoetis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/20/2025 – Zoetis is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $158.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2025 – Zoetis was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
Zoetis Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.
Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zoetis
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.