Zoetis (ZTS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) recently:

12/23/2025 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

12/18/2025 – Zoetis was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/15/2025 – Zoetis was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2025 – Zoetis was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Zoetis was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

12/8/2025 – Zoetis is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Zoetis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Zoetis is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $158.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Zoetis had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Zoetis was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

