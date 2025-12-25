Head to Head Contrast: Genpact (NYSE:G) & Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genpact and Clarivate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Genpact alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 7 3 0 2.30 Clarivate 2 3 0 0 1.60

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $4.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Genpact.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genpact has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.0% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 11.01% 22.55% 10.94% Clarivate -15.83% 8.55% 3.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genpact and Clarivate”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.77 billion 1.74 $513.67 million $3.10 15.51 Clarivate $2.50 billion 0.90 -$636.70 million ($0.57) -5.98

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genpact, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genpact beats Clarivate on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.