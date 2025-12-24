Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1801 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 47.9% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

GLDY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 20,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,803. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

