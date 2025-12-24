Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1801 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a 47.9% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Price Performance
GLDY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. 20,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,803. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
