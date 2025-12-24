Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ:CCCXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 1,904 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,805 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCXU. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Stock Up 2.1%

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 1,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,175. Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp X/Cayman (NASDAQ: CCCXU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The company launched its initial public offering in July 2021, offering units composed of one ordinary share and one-third of one warrant. With no operating business at inception, Churchill Capital Corp XU is structured to raise capital through the public markets and to seek an acquisition or merger within a specified timeframe.

The SPAC’s focus is on identifying business combinations in industries poised for significant expansion, including financial services, fintech, digital assets and technology.

