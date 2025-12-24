Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 126,812 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the November 30th total of 3,307,785 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,597 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of AZI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,032. Autozi Internet Technology has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

