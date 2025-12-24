YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:FIVY)

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1514 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of FIVY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. 7,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.37% of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

