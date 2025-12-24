Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF) Short Interest Up 5,657.1% in December

Matrix Advisors Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 403 shares, an increase of 5,657.1% from the November 30th total of 7 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAVF traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $123.23. 1,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Matrix Advisors Value ETF has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Advisors Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Matrix Advisors Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 414,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Matrix Advisors Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Matrix Advisors Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000.

Matrix Advisors Value ETF Company Profile

