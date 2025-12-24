BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (NYSEARCA:TAXM) Short Interest Up 4,254.1% in December

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (NYSEARCA:TAXM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,206 shares, a growth of 4,254.1% from the November 30th total of 510 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (NYSEARCA:TAXM – Free Report) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.39% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents Stock Performance

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,514. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $50.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.69.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents Company Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware ETF for Massachusetts Residents (TAXM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US dollar-denominated municipal securities and taxable fixed income instruments, aiming to provide attractive after-tax income specifically for Massachusetts residents. TAXM was launched on Mar 13, 2025 and is issued by BondBloxx.

