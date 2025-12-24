Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 204 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the November 30th total of 6 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of RWCB stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Get Redwood Capital Bancorp alerts:

Redwood Capital Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp is the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank FSB, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. As a federally chartered savings bank, it provides a full range of deposit and lending products to individuals, small businesses, and professional clients, with a focus on personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s deposit portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds, and certificates of deposit, all designed to meet the needs of both personal and commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.