KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Short Interest Up 3,774.2% in December

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,061 shares, a growth of 3,774.2% from the November 30th total of 492 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 70,912 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KMLM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 23,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

About KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.3035 per share. This represents a yield of 502.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility. KMLM was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

