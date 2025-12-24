Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Short Interest Update

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,695 shares, a growth of 4,608.3% from the November 30th total of 36 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DUKZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.1935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This is a boost from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%.

About Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

