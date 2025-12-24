Edison International (EIX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/22/2025 – Edison International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2025 – Edison International was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/16/2025 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $59.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Edison International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/14/2025 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2025 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Edison International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2025 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Edison International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2025 – Edison International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Edison International was given a new $64.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/17/2025 – Edison International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Edison International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/9/2025 – Edison International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Edison International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/1/2025 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – Edison International had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $52.50 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Edison International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/28/2025 – Edison International was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Edison International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $99,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,167.24. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

