Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,812,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 458,041% from the previous session’s volume of 1,487 shares.The stock last traded at $114.15 and had previously closed at $116.25.

Straumann Stock Up 1.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.46.

About Straumann

Straumann Group (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) is a Swiss-based developer and manufacturer of products and solutions for restorative and regenerative dentistry. The company is best known for its dental implant systems and related prosthetic components, and it has expanded its portfolio to include biomaterials, digital dentistry technologies, and practice- and laboratory-oriented services. Straumann positions itself as a provider of end-to-end solutions for clinicians, dental laboratories and dental practices aiming to restore oral function and aesthetics.

The Straumann product range covers titanium and ceramic implants, abutments, fixed and removable prosthetic solutions, bone grafting and regenerative materials, surgical instruments and guided-surgery systems.

