Short Interest in Madison County Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Grows By 13,100.0%

Madison County Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 132 shares, a growth of 13,100.0% from the November 30th total of 1 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Madison County Financial Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of MCBK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 353. Madison County Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

About Madison County Financial

(Get Free Report)

Madison County Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Madison County Bank. The company focuses on community banking services, serving individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations across Madison County and its surrounding areas.

Madison County Financial offers a full suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. On the lending side, the company provides consumer loans, residential real estate financing, commercial lending and construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.