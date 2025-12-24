VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 89,044 shares, an increase of 5,765.9% from the November 30th total of 1,518 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 17.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Robotics ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBOT. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,983,000.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VanEck Robotics ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687. VanEck Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87.

VanEck Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Robotics ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 38.0%.

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

