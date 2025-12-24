Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,079 shares, an increase of 17,883.3% from the November 30th total of 6 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SAEF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

Get Schwab Ariel ESG ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Ariel ESG ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (SAEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a portfolio of small- and mid-cap US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. SAEF was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Ariel ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.