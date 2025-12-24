Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,815 shares, a growth of 9,939.5% from the November 30th total of 38 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JUST. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

JUST stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 3,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815. The company has a market capitalization of $507.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

