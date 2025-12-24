Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,805 shares, an increase of 39,084.4% from the November 30th total of 122 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 294,681 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Pan Pacific International Stock Performance

DQJCY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,954. Pan Pacific International has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

