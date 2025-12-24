Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Essential Utilities was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

12/15/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/3/2025 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/28/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

10/28/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

10/28/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

10/27/2025 – Essential Utilities was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Northcoast Research.

10/27/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

