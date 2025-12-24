Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) in the last few weeks:
- 12/22/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/17/2025 – Essential Utilities was given a new $38.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.
- 12/15/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/3/2025 – Essential Utilities was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/1/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/19/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/28/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.
- 10/28/2025 – Essential Utilities had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.
- 10/28/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.
- 10/27/2025 – Essential Utilities was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Northcoast Research.
- 10/27/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/27/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/27/2025 – Essential Utilities was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.85%.
The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.
