GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ:GLCR) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.26

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ:GLCR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2588 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.
GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF Price Performance
GLCR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. The stock has a market cap of $795,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $27.48.
About GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF
