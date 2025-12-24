GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ:GLCR) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.26

GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF (NASDAQ:GLCR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2588 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th.

GLCR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472. The stock has a market cap of $795,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $27.48.

Listed Funds Trust – GlacierShares Nasdaq Iceland ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Teucrium Investment Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Iceland. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. The fund seeks to track the performance of the MarketVector Iceland Global Index, by using full replication technique.

