Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Xcel Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Xcel Energy was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Xcel Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.51%.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

