Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/17/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $86.00 to $81.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2025 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/20/2025 – Xcel Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2025 – Xcel Energy was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/5/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2025 – Xcel Energy is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2025 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Xcel Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.51%.
Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Energy
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- The boring AI play that could pay up to $4,290 monthly
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- [URGENT!] SpaceX Going Public! – Pre-IPO Action!
- Washington prepares for war
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.