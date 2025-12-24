YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Declares $0.22 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2203 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FEAT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 20,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $49.28.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FEAT was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

