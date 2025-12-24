YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT) Declares $0.22 Dividend

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2203 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ FEAT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 20,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,447. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $49.28.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
