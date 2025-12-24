CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC) Announces Dividend of $2.67

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NASDAQ:SPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 2.6704 per share on Friday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th.

CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Down 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 0.02.

About CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in pre-merger Special Purpose Acquisitions Companies. SPC was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is issued by CrossingBridge Funds.

