iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,097 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 26,576 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,342 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.
iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2035 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S. dollars. It invests in bonds that will mature between January 1, 2035 and December 15, 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the ICE 2035 Maturity US Treasury Index, by using representative sampling technique.
