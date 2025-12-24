Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.56 and last traded at $177.24. 2,597,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,790,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

The firm has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 1,298 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $207,667.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,303.48. This trade represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $14,476,000. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

