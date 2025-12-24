Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Update

Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,904,055 shares, a growth of 447,099.9% from the November 30th total of 873 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,224,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,224,673 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agape ATP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,701,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,792. Agape ATP has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agape ATP presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

