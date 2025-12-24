Short Interest in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Rises By 3,196.8%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,176 shares, an increase of 3,196.8% from the November 30th total of 339 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,445 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

FUFUW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224. BitFuFu has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

