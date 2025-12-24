Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.7021 and last traded at $0.7955. 34,559,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 24,126,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8234.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Datavault AI to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Datavault AI Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $226.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 100.90% and a negative net margin of 1,394.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datavault AI Inc. will post -13.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datavault AI

In other news, insider Brett Moyer sold 28,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $69,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,089,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,333.24. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,039.28. Following the sale, the director directly owned 311,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,411.67. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 478,768 shares of company stock worth $991,799 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datavault AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datavault AI in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $303,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

